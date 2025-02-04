Still haven’t decided whether or not you want to buy a Galaxy S25 Ultra or one of the other Galaxy S25 series devices? Hey, it’s an expensive phone and I get it. That said, I do want to point out that the Galaxy S25 pre-order period is about to wrap up and there’s no telling how many of the pre-order bonuses will disappear once done. What I’m saying is that this might be your last chance to secure that mysterious $1,250 off from Samsung. And look, people are apparently buying record amounts of these things.

For as many years as I can remember, Samsung goes hard during pre-order time and then lets up some from that point on. They will still offer you solid deals on the Galaxy S25 series after this week, just don’t expect it to be as good as the next couple of days. We’ll see free storage upgrades regularly, I’m just not sure the trade-in values will be here again.

Anyways, let’s not keep you too long now, because there is a chance you know about all of this, so we’ll make it quick. Here’s a recap of the best Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order deal you’ll find.

$900 OFF WITH TRADES : You know the drill here, Samsung wants you to trade in your old phone to give you an instant discount on the Galaxy S25 series. They typically offer the highest values during pre-order periods and then drop them substantially after. If you want to get the most for your phone, now is likely the best time to do so. The highest value is $900 for a Galaxy S24 Ultra, Fold 6, or Fold 5. There are a bunch worth $600 to $750 too, plus some crazy values like $600 for a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Check your value here.

FREE STORAGE UPGRADE : Once your trade is done, you'll want to take advantage of Samsung's free storage upgrade. This gets you from 256GB to 512GB for the same price. They are dressing it up as bonus credits to spend, but really, it's a free storage upgrade that then leaves you with an amount of credit to spend on other stuff. I hope that makes sense.

BONUS CREDIT TO SPEND: Finally, if you hit any of our links to Samsung's store (like the one below), you'll get a bonus $50 to spend with whatever credit is left after the storage upgrade. That means $130 left to spend if you upgrade to 512GB or $110 to spend if you go 1TB. These bonus credits can be used towards cases, watches, earbuds, etc. You'll add these (with extra discounts in some situations) during checkout.

You got this, right?

Last minute Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order link