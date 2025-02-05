Google provides regular updates to the Android ecosystem by pushing updates through Google Play Services, the Google Play Store, and at a system level in order to improve and secure your devices. They do this alongside the regular over-the-air updates you receive because they can bring meaningful improvements without you needing to go through that whole system update process (that so many of you ignore) or without the the help of carrier and manufacturer delays.

Through Google’s dedicated Google System Release Notes pages, they explain that these updates can come weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly and are available for phones, tablets, Android TV and Google TV devices, Android Auto-enabled devices, cars with Android Automotive OS or Google built-in, Wear OS devices, and Chrome OS devices. Basically, if you own a device powered by a piece of Google’s Android software, then you will get updates regularly, even if you don’t realize it.

What kinds of updates are we talking about? Well, Google Play Services runs in the background of your phone and is responsible for more than you probably know. For example, this month’s update brought a “new entry point for Family Link” to help you more easily manage your family group. It also needed fixes for Device Connections, added new Quick Share transfer features, and added features for developers.

These monthly releases also talk about the newest version of the Google Play Store and what it brings, plus they’ll eventually detail what’s new in this month’s Google System Update, Google Wallet, and more. Again, a lot of this happens behind-the-scenes without you really knowing, so they are kind of like secret Android updates in a way.

We’ll be sure to update this post as Google does.

February 2025

Google Play services v25.04 (2025-02-03)

Account Management

[Phone] With the new entry point for Family Link in Google Settings, you can now manage your family group more easily.

Developer Services

[Auto] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Machine Learning & AI related processes in their apps.

Device Connectivity

[Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] Bug fixes for Device Connections related services.

[Phone] With this new feature, you can continue your Quick Share transfers over Wi-Fi or mobile data even if the sender or receiver loses direct connection.=Utilities

[Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Utilities related processes in their apps.

Google Play Store v44.8 (2025-02-03)

[Phone] With this new feature, you’ll get UI updates when you create a Play Games profile.

[Phone] Tablet pQuality version 3 updates the system to evaluate the app quality on tablets and ChromeOS devices.

