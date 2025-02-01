The notification you receive that tells you a pre-order has shipped early is one of the best you’ll ever get, assuming you really do see the order at your doorstep before it’s supposed to be. That happened this week with Galaxy S25 pre-orders through Samsung’s site, as orders for so many of us arrived over a week before the phone was scheduled to. That image up top is of my 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra in exclusive online Titanium Jetblack. You love to see it.

But hey, even as Galaxy S25 pre-orders arrive early, Samsung is still in the pre-order phase of this phone’s launch, which means the deals haven’t stopped. In most situations, the shipping timelines are still holding too, assuming you didn’t want the same configuration I had.

GALAXY S25 ULTRA STILL $900 OFF: Because the original Galaxy S25 Ultra deals are still live, you can still get one for as little as $399. Remember, this is a $1,299 phone (to start) and you can walk away with one for as little as $400, and that includes double the storage.

To get the full $900 off, you need to trade-in a top phone as always. We put together a list of many of the best trade-in prices (here), but your best bet is to head over to Samsung’s site and check for yourself. As you probably understand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is fetching $900, as is last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6. You’ll see older phones with $750 values, though, as well as ancient devices like the Galaxy S22+ and Pixel 7 Pro in the $400 to $450 range too.

As a reminder, Samsung’s trade-in program is an instant discount thing, so you get the value off your purchase today. If you trade-in a $900 device, you seriously only pay $399 today.

FREE STORAGE UPGRADE: Once again, Samsung is running back their free storage upgrade ($120 value) promotion with this launch. That means 256GB to 512GB for the same price or just $120 more for the crazy upgrade to 1TB. First, everyone should be taking that 512GB upgrade, especially if you plan to keep this phone for a while. The 1TB move is wild, but do you if you need that much. Go nuts, friend.

Keep in mind that they are doing this weird thing where they are suggesting the storage upgrade is a part of a bonus credit pool, but it’s really not. While they may be saying you have $350 in credits to spend, you don’t. You just choose to upgrade from 256GB to 512GB for free or all of the way to 1TB for a bigger discount. Once you’ve done that, you then get to see how much Samsung credit is remaining for things like watches or cases or earbuds. Don’t get confused by this, just treat it like we did in years past.

Again, we’ve done explainers on all of this numerous times and you can see the exact credit amounts at Samsung’s shop.

$50 BONUS CREDIT: All of that said, using the bonus credit can get you things like Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for super cheap (or free), a heavily discounted Galaxy Watch 7, or all of the new magnetic cases you could dream of. Samsung will even let you get new watch bands, discounted tablets, or a close-to-free additional phone for your kid.

With the link below, you’ll see a bonus $50 credit too, which should help you fully maximize savings.

Pre-order ship dates were supposed to be February 7, but so many of us really are dancing early. I’d imagine Samsung may even ship yours early if you order today.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order link