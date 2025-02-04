Marvel SNAP is Back With New Season, New Cards

Marvel SNAP players had a tough January. We were unexpected victims of the TikTok ban, due to the game’s publisher being ByteDance. However, after a brief amount of downtime, which allowed players to go outside and play in the grass (or snow and ice depending on your region), plus an absolutely generous compensation package, Marvel SNAP is back with a fresh season.

This season, Sam Wilson’s Captain America is the highlight card, complete with a list of other new cards, locations, and goodies. New cards include the aforementioned Sam Wilson (which brings along Captain America’s Shield), Joaquin Torres Falcon, Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross, Redwing, and Diamondback. Their card texts are listed below.

Sam Wilson Captain America – Game Start: Add Cap’s Shield to a random location. Ongoing: You can move Cap’s Shield. Captain America’s Shield – Ongoing: This can’t be destroyed. Give your Cap +2 Power when this moves to Cap’s location.

– Game Start: Add Cap’s Shield to a random location. Ongoing: You can move Cap’s Shield. Joaquin Torres Falcon – Ongoing: The On Reveal abilities of your 1-Cost cards here happen twice.

– Ongoing: The On Reveal abilities of your 1-Cost cards here happen twice. Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross – When your opponent ends a turn with unspent Energy, draw a card with 10 or more Power.

– When your opponent ends a turn with unspent Energy, draw a card with 10 or more Power. Redwing – The first time this moves, add a card from your hand to the old location.

– The first time this moves, add a card from your hand to the old location. Diamondback – Ongoing: Enemy cards here afflicted with negative Power have an additional -2 Power.

We also have two new locations to maybe enjoy, Smithsonian Museum (Your cards here have +1 Power for each Ongoing among them), and Madripoor (After each turn, give the highest-Cost card(s) here +2 Power).

Players can also expect a Shop Takeover from artist Viktor Farro.

The new season is now live, so go enjoy yourself.

// Marvel SNAP