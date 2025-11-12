SHIELD TV Gets Another Surprise Update to 9.2.2

The NVIDIA SHIELD TV, a device that is so old I’ve lost track of exactly how old it is, is getting another update today. Version 9.2.2 is rolling out to all SHIELD and SHIELD Pro units and you should be able to grab it now.

First released in 1999 (I’m kidding), the SHIELD TV continues to get support from NVIDIA and still stands as one of the (maybe the) best Android TV devices on the planet. It’s still powerful enough to run everything you could need to run, supports so much of the media we consume in these modern times, and well, continues to see support.

This new update to 9.2.2 “addresses many quality of life issues reported in the field, improving stability and compatibility with other devices in your home entertainment center.” There are 6 bullets in the changelog from NVIDIA, all of which we’ve included below.

Enhancements:

SHIELD TV is now more accessible to people with disabilities with design improvements and compatibility with assistive technologies:

A pairing alert sound to assist users when pairing the SHIELD Remote and Controller in both OOBE and Settings Added Bounce Keys feature Accessibility Key Repeat feature implementation Added settings UI for accessibility timeout Support TalkBack TTS in 23 European languages



Resolved Bugs:

Audio dropout with Disney+



This at least the 3rd update for the SHIELD TV this year alone. I’d say your investment in NVIDIA’s streaming device has been a good one.

// NVIDIA

