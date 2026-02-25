NVIDIA SHIELD TV Update 9.21.4 Arrives to Fix the Bugs

The NVIDIA SHIELD TV and SHIELD TV PRO remain two of the most updated Android devices in history. It’s actually unbelievable at this point that NVIDIA still finds the time and resources to keep giving these units new software, but they do and we truly appreciate it.

If you still use a SHIELD or SHIELD Pro, which is something you can do because the devices remain the best Android TV boxes on the planet, you have an update available today as Upgrade 9.2.4 (33.2.0.400). The update is mostly minor and takes care of quality of life issues and improves stability and compatibility with other devices in your home entertainment setup. The changelog below dives deeper into specifics and mentions the update providing the January 2026 security patch.

Enhancements:

Security patches are updated to Jan 2026.

Resolved Bugs:

Resolved Disney+ playback issue.

Resolved 3rd party remote connection issue with Xbox after sleep mode.

Resolved a crash issue which turns on SHIELD and CEC devices during sleep mode.

Resolved 3rd party Bluetooth remote frequent disconnect issue.

Resolved Settings page closes when triggering NVIDIA share on top of settings page.

// NVIDIA

Cheers Elwin!