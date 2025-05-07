NVIDIA is shipping out SHIELD TV Experience Upgrade 9.2.1 to all SHIELD TV and SHIELD Pro owners this month. Inside, there’s a major GeForce NOW upgrade for Ultimate subscribers, as well as a solid list of bug fixes for those still utilizing SHIELD TV as their primary multimedia box.

GeForce NOW gamers can now access 120fps at 1080p, which is certainly an optimal graphics option for many titles. Again, you’ll need an Ultimate membership to access this setting. For bug fixes, NVIDIA lists a fix for Dolby Vision content stutters, TV tuner fix, corrected PLEX playback issues, and plenty else.

You can view the full changelog below.

Upgraded Apps Support to stream games on NVIDIA GeForce NOW at 120FPS up to 1080p resolution. GeForce NOW Ultimate membership required. Resolved Bugs Fixes night mode being skipped when DAP is ON.

Fixes Dolby Vision content stutters when frame match feature is enabled.

Fixes match content audio resolution while using an USB DAC.

Adds back HQS / Maxrate option for USB audio.

USB TV Tuner fix with Live Channel app.

Fixes playback issues in PLEX when using AAC 5.1 audio.

Fixes connection issues with third-party remotes after sleep or reboot.

More congratulations go out to the SHIELD TV team at NVIDIA for continuing to support this device. It’s impressive.

