As a part of today’s wave of Android announcements, Google shared that it had made huge progress in the iPhone-to-Android switching space.

Google said that they worked with Apple (!) to completely overhaul the transfer process from an iPhone to an Android device. This overhaul will allow for more than ever to wirelessly make the move to your new Android phone, including eSIMs, passwords, photos, messages, favorite apps, contacts, and your homescreen layout.

Google did not provide any visuals for this update, but did say to expect it to launch first on Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones later this year. Since we are likely to see a Pixel 11 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 launch in July or August, that sure seems like a good time for Google to launch this.

It always shocks me to hear that Apple has been helpful in supporting a move from their ecosystem to Android, but here we are.