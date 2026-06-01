People seem to still be patiently awaiting the launch of the Gemini-powered Google Home Speaker, first detailed by Google eight(!) months ago as of today. I’m not kidding, it’s been eight months, people.

Spotted on the Best Buy Canada website, a release date is shown as June 25. This date is not shown on the Best Buy US website, and no, we haven’t heard anything from Google regarding an official launch date. What we got from Google months ago was, “Spring 2026.” A bit humorously, June 25 would technically make this a summer launch, not spring. But it’s ok, Google, we understand.

The product listing on Best Buy lists all of the same things Google detailed back in October. The speaker will run Gemini, sport 3 far-field microphones, have WiFi 6, Matter, Thread, and all of the smart home feature capabilities we’d expect from Google and Gemini.

We must be getting close to launch, folks. Hang in there.

// 9to5Google