Finding a Pixel Watch 4 deal can be tough because Google rarely discounts its current watch line. We’ve seen a recent deal that dropped it by $60 and Google is running that back once again this week, while a retail partner has increased the discount to $103 off.

As of today, several retailers are hosting a Pixel Watch 4 discount that drops WiFi models by $40 and LTE models by $60. While not the $100 off we saw to end the 2025 holiday season, this is the best we’ve seen in early 2026.

However, Amazon often runs shorter flash sales that will serve even bigger discounts. This is happening on the Pixel Watch 4 LTE models, where both sizes (41mm and 45mm) are $98 and $103 off, respectively. These are in “Best Price” territory.

Below are the current price discounts for all Pixel Watch 4 models.

Pixel Watch 4 WiFi ($349.99) Pixel Watch 4 LTE ($499.99) $40 off – 41mm WiFi – $309.99 up to $98 off – 41mm LTE – $351.00 $40 off – 45mm WiFi – $359.99 up to $103 off – 45mm LTE – $396.00

Why the sudden extra price drop? It could be because the Pixel Watch 5 is around the corner. If Google sticks to familiar schedules, we could see a new Pixel Watch anywhere from August to October.

For those looking to recap all there is to know about the Pixel Watch 4, you’ll want to read our review.

Shop Pixel Watch 4 at Amazon