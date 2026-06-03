The Google Labs team has cooked up Dreambeans, an app powered by Personal Intelligence and other Google AI capabilities.

The app connects to your various Google services, such as Gmail, Calendar, Photos, YouTube, and your search history. With all of this information, Dreambeans curates stories and helpful to-dos. For example, if you have a new puppy on the way, Dreambeans will recommend a to-do list for ensuring you have everything you need.

The app contains all AI-generated images, powered by Nano Banana 2 using inspiration based on photos of you from Google Photos.

How it Works: Connect with what matters: With your permission, Dreambeans uses Personal Intelligence to connect information from Google apps like Gmail, Calendar, Photos, YouTube and Search History, to curate a finite collection of daily stories designed to spark new ideas.

With your permission, Dreambeans uses Personal Intelligence to connect information from Google apps like Gmail, Calendar, Photos, YouTube and Search History, to curate a finite collection of daily stories designed to spark new ideas. Visuals: With your permission, each story is illustrated with personalized, AI-generated artwork. If a story involves you or your people, Dreambeans uses Google Photos and Nano Banana 2 to paint your likeness directly into the scene rather than relying on generic stock photos.

Dreambeans is available first to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US on Android and iOS. If that’s not you, you can join the waitlist by following the link below.

App Links: Google Play | App Store

// Google