Earlier in the month, Samsung pushed the One UI 8.5 update to both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. That update included the April security patch. This week, both devices are getting brought up to the May security patch.

The May patch is the only item included in the changelog, but if you spot something else, feel free to let us know.

UPDATE : Samsung is actually rolling out the May patch to other devices. We've added them below.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 : F766USQSABZE3

: F766USQSABZE3 Galaxy Z Flip 7 : F766USQSABZE3

: F766USQSABZE3 Galaxy Z Fold 4 : F936USQSAIZE2

: F936USQSAIZE2 Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQSAIZE2

Go snag it.

// Verizon