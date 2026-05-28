Another round of Samsung May updates have arrived today, this time on the previous generation foldables and one of the Galaxy S phones that may not be supported for much longer.
If you own a Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, Fold 5, Flip 5, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22, you are up next for updates. The May update is here and it is as uneventful of an update as you’ll find. This is a security patch and nothing more.
The new Samsung update builds are below for your device:
- Galaxy Z Fold 6: F956USQS4DZE1
- Galaxy Z Flip 6: F741USQS4DZE1
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946USQS8GZE8
- Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQS8GZE8
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQSAGZE3
- Galaxy S22+: S906USQSAGZE3
- Galaxy S22: S901USQSAGZE3
To check for updates on Samsung phones, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.
// Verizon