Exactly one year ago today, Google announced that it was building Android XR smart glasses with the help of Samsung, in partnership with brands Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. The same thing is being announced this year, but in a slight twist, we have a launch window of Fall 2026.

Pricing details are still yet to come, but importantly, we have photos of the hardware and a broader vision of what Google is shooting for on the software side.

Each model is made with Samsung leading the hardware engineering, Google handling the AI (Android XR software), and then the actual frames designer, like partners Warby Parky and Gentle Monster creating the aesthetic.

If you have missed everything about Android XR smart glasses, think of them as the answer to Meta and Ray-Ban’s smart glasses. They run Android XR, with Gemini always in your ear and ready to help with specific tasks. For example, you can access navigation assistance, get nearby recommendations, hear summarized notifications, add events to your calendar, and even get real-time language translations with audio that matches the speaker’s voice.

Samsung details that the glasses will work seamlessly within the Galaxy ecosystem, capturing photos and managing tasks all without ever having to take a phone out of your pocket. But don’t worry, they should work seamlessly on most Android phones, including Pixel phones, too.

The first collections of Android XR-powered intelligent eyewear are scheduled to launch this fall with additional details to be announced in the coming months.

// Samsung | Google