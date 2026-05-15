The launch of Google Health, its new app, and the Fitbit Air is around the corner. In fact, for many of you, the new Google Health app should start showing up on your phones as an update as early as next week on May 19.

Once that happens, you will need to decide if subscribing to Google Health Premium or sticking with the base or basic plan is the play. The answer to whether or not you should will all depend on what you need from your Google Health app experience.

Google has shared with us quite a bit of information about Google Health and what’s included in both the Google Health Premium and Base plans. We know the price, feature set, and how we can get Premium for free.

Let’s talk about it all.

Google Health Premium vs. Base Feature Comparison

Google has been much more upfront with information about its Premium vs. Base plans than others (like Oura). On the Google Health Premium site, they lay it all out there for us in an easy-to-digest image that we’ve included below.

It’s pretty simply stuff, really. With the Google Health Base plan that is paired with a watch or tracker, you get activity tracking, sleep tracking, health tracking, and health and wellness logging. Within those categories, you get things like steps, cardio load, Readiness, sleep score, sleep schedules and stages, heart rate tracking, HRV, SpO2, medical records, weight logging, nutrition and water intake, and more.

All of that is a part of the Base or free plan. That’s a lot!

So why would you upgrade to Google Health Premium and pay $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year? Do you want to talk to the new Google Health Coach? Do you want adaptive fitness plans that are tailored to your goals? Do you want super detailed sleep insights and medical record summaries and proactive insights about your fitness, sleep, and health? Do you need an on-demand workout library to access for your workouts?

All of that stuff costs money. All of that is the stuff Google is heavily investing in as a part of Google Health and it hopes this stuff, like the Coach, is worth paying for. We’re all still testing to see whether or not it is, but that’s the bet from Google. Google believes you’ll want to not only talk to a coach, but you’ll want deeper and deeper insights and analysis about fitness and health status.

In the end, the Google Health Base plan is pretty robust and truly tracks the majority of stuff you need. If you pay for Premium, Google Health just takes all of the data it was collecting and then tries to help you live an even better life.

Get Google Health Premium for free

Yeah, I know that I mentioned getting Google Health Premium for free up above, so you have probably been waiting for me to tell you the secret to doing so.

The secret is…subscribe to Google One AI Pro or AI Ultra plans. As a part of this Google Health launch, Google is including Google Health Premium as a part of those plans.

Google AI Pro costs $19.99 per month and Google AI Ultra costs $249.99 per month (!). Since most of you aren’t going to pay $250 per month for a storage and AI plan, that AI Pro plan for $20 might actually be something you are considering.

The Google AI Pro plan comes with 5TB of Google storage for all of your Google services (including Gmail and Photos). You also get access to higher tiers of Gemini models, deep research, NotebookLM, Google AI Studio, and Google Search, like Deep Search in AI Mode. There’s more too and you can view the plan comparison’s at the Google One site.

Recapping that, if you subscribe to either of those Google One AI plans, you’ll get access to Google Health Premium once it starts rolling out beginning May 19. Google says that the rollout should complete by May 26.