Following the first Android 17 QPR1 Beta release a couple of weeks ago, Google is already back to give us Android 17 QPR1 Beta 2. There must have been enough critical bugs that they couldn’t wait until Google I/O in a couple of weeks.

This fresh update is available now as CP31.260423.012.A1 for all supported Pixel devices, which includes the Pixel 6 up through the Pixel 10 series.

The best way to get this update is through the Android Beta Program (sign-up). If you are into flashing images, there are OTA images available (here) too.

Android 17 QPR1 Beta 2 release info

Release date May 6, 2026 Builds CP31.260423.012.A1 Emulator support x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A) Security patch level 2026-04-05 Google Play services 26.15.32

All of the issues fixed in Android 17 QPR1 Beta 2

Resolved an issue where the Terminal app fails to launch, resulting in an unresolvable error pop-up and infinite loading. (Issue #501751748)

Fixed a display issue where date and weather information overlapped the fingerprint sensor area on the lock screen. (Issue #498106709)

Terminating a third active call from the head unit incorrectly disconnects an existing conference call participant instead of the intended call. (Issue #481492536)

Fixed an issue where mobile signal bars incorrectly display as empty or greyed out despite active connectivity, preventing users from accurately gauging their network signal strength. (Issue #488358813)

Custom themed app icons incorrectly appear enlarged on the homescreen when returning from an application. (Issue #453458883, Issue #452939724, Issue #473509945)

Resolves a bug in the F2FS file system that could result in data corruption or unexpected system instability. (Issue #498762380)

Fixed a UI issue that caused visual instability or glitches when moving apps in the recent items screen. (Issue #485468312, Issue #496828676, Issue #498193454)

Fixed an issue where navigation bar swipe gestures failed to switch between recent apps. (Issue #494847234)

Resolved an issue where the Bluetooth tethering toggle would reset to off after device restarts or Bluetooth cycles, requiring users to manually re-enable internet sharing for connected devices. (Issue #371660785)

As for what’s new, Google didn’t share a list of changes outside of the bug fixes above. We’ll update as soon as we can and start poking around.

// Google