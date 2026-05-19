The day has arrived – Fitbit becomes Google Health and the place to track all of your fitness and health goals. This is a big moment for Google and its fitness trackers ideas, as this new Health experience brings in a new AI-powered coach, an app that connects to a variety of services, and a new Premium subscription.

First introduced alongside the Fitbit Air a few weeks back, Google told us that the rollout of Google Health would begin on May 19 and finish by May 26.

We’ve shared a lot of info about Google Health already. We have an entire write-up on the change to the new Google Health app from the Fitbit app. Yes, your Fitbit app is going away once it updates to Google Health.

The new Google Health app brings a refreshed UI that can provide much more detail about your metrics, including sleep, heart rate, activity, etc. It also brings us the Google Health Coach, a premium feature that acts as an AI assistant by your side throughout your health and fitness journey.

Of course, since we previously had Fitbit Premium, we now have Google Health Premium in its place. This service costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Having Premium gets you a few extra features over the free version of Google Health, like the new coach, more detailed sleep insights, proactive insights for fitness, a library of workouts, and a few other items. We have a full write-up on whether or not its worth subscribing to.

Again, the rollout begins today and will take a week to finish. Feel free to hit those links below and check for updates. If you don’t see it right away, you will soon enough.

Fitbit to Google Health Updates: Google Play | App Store