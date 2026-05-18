Google has once again reimagined its Workspace app icons. It was only late April the last time this took place, so those didn’t last long at all.

Rolling out now in a limited fashion, the gradient icon set moves away from the design rule of having Google’s four colors showcased, and instead, focus on each app having its own clear identity. Various icons got actual design tweaks, too.

You can view the new-new icon set below.

On our iOS devices, the icons are rolling out to the App Store. If you’re on Android, you should be seeing them soon.

Personally, I think I prefer this set, because it reminds me of icon packs we’d see back in the day. I didn’t mind the Google-colored icon set though.

// 9to5Google