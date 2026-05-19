Immediately after Google detailed the new Gemini Spark, a 24/7 digital assistant, the company announced that Android Halo will arrive inside of Android 17 later this fall.

Details are relatively limited, but we anticipate we will learn more from Google this week during its annual developer conference. On stage, Google described it as a, “dedicated home base for agents on your phone.”

In a brief blog, the company said the following.

Android Halo makes your agent’s status visible by bringing subtle communication to the top of your phone screen as it takes on a task, goes into live mode or sends you a message. This means you can see the agent’s progress right from the top of any screen you’re on, without having to stop what you’re doing.

Android Halo will be available later this year. It will work with Gemini Spark and other supported agents. More details coming later this year.

// Google