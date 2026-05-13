Google looks to be preparing a major upgrade for the Wallpaper & Style app, providing a color slider that will give you complete control over the theme colors your Android 17-powered phone shows.

Right now, Google provides preselected color palettes to choose from. With the introduction of an actual slider, the color options are essentially endless. Once rolled out for all users, the slider is located inside of the Soft, Bright, and Bold options. Within each section, you’ll find a color slider for choosing the color you want.

There is a wonderful video linked below that shows exactly what’s possible. It’s hot.

As for when we can all take advantage of this, it’s a safe assumption that it will be soon. We should get a fresh Android 17 beta from Google soon (Google I/O is next week) and this is certainly a stage-worthy customization option that Google would want to highlight for users.

Once rolling out widely, we will let you know.

// @mysticleaks (Telegram)