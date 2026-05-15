The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is without a doubt the best foldable phone I’ve ever used and I’m not sure there is a folding device I’d put close to it in 2nd. It’s that good. The size, thickness, displays, cameras, and software are all about as peak as you’ll find in a foldable. Because of the entire package, I’d still consider buying one, even as it approaches its 1-year anniversary.

Finding the best Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal at the moment essentially takes you to Samsung’s site, because they will give you big instant discounts on it. As we approach the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 this summer, considering a Fold 7 is still something you should do, but only with a large discount attached to it.

Best Galaxy Z Fold 7 Deal (current: May 15, 2026)

Samsung has held onto its current Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal for several weeks. This deal gets you up to $1,000 instantly off with a trade-in or $400 off without a trade-in. There haven’t been many discounts as good as these in the full year it has been available.

For the trade-in discount of $1,000, you can trade Samsung a Galaxy Z Fold 6 – that’s it. With that discount, you would pay $999 today for the best foldable the US has seen.

The next best trade value is a Galaxy S25 Ultra at $680 off. From there, you would be looking at a Galaxy Z Flip 6 trade at $600, Galaxy S25+ at $480, or a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $470. No other trade-in tops $400, so may as well keep it.

I say that because Samsung really is slashing $400 off the Fold 7 256GB model without a trade-in. You just get a $400 discount that brings it to $1,599.99. The 512GB and 1TB models are also $400 off.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Deal History

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was the last time we saw Samsung really push incredible pre-order deals. With the Galaxy S26, they abandoned the fun and tightened budgets, but the Fold 7 gave us huge trade-in discounts and storage upgrades. It was a time we’ll remember fondly.

In the history of Fold 7 deals, here’s a look back at some of the best in case the one above isn’t up to your wallet’s standards. You never know when we might get another big one just before the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

$1,200 OFF PRE-ORDER DEAL: The original pre-order deal was a $1,00 off instant discount for trades (like we have now), plus a $150 credit to apply towards a storage upgrade, with a bonus $50 credit added on at the end.

$1,220 OFF LAUNCH SPECIAL: Samsung tried to up-the-deal at launch with a familiar $1,000 off with trades, plus up to $220 off for storage upgrades.

$600 OFF + DOUBLE STORAGE: The best non-trade deal we’ve seen on the Fold 7 is a $600 off discount and a free storage upgrade. Samsung has not run this deal back since last year’s holiday season.