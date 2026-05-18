Google is expected to bring dozens of announcements tomorrow during Google I/O’s opening keynote. While we know some of them, thanks to an early Android Show reveal (Gemini Intelligence!), there’s still so much that is a mystery, especially when it comes to AI and Gemini updates.

Before we get there, Google has quietly announced pretty big Google Play services and Google Play updates that are coming soon to your device. Actually, today is the release day, it’s just that they’ll likely take some time to rollout to everyone.

In the Google Play services update, Google says we should all expect an “updated storage management experience with Material 3 Expressive UI design,” Android Credential Manager support for automotive devices, and Remote Lock and Theft Detection Lock being turned on by default for devices running Android 17. Does that mean Android 17 is coming tomorrow? Maybe.

The new version of Google Play services that’ll bring these changes is v26.19. To check for this update, you’ll want to look at Android’s secret update menu.

As for Google Play updates, Google is updating to v51.5 and bringing changes to all of the gaming achievements and features it has previously released. It also mentions accessing Play Collections, which I believe is the same feature first introduced back in 2024.

Google Play services v26.19 (2026-05-18) Account Management [Phone] You’ll get an updated storage management experience with Material 3 Expressive UI design.

[Phone, Wear] Migration between two account systems (service flag to account capability). Developer Services [Phone] Bug fixes for Developer Services related services.

[Phone] Add AppFunctions to Google Play services.

[Auto] With this update, Android Credential Manager supports Automotive devices, so you can use saved passwords and passkeys, with the option to use your phone for passkey authentication. Security & Privacy [Phone] This update adds Theft Protection support for newly set up and activated devices in the UK.

[Phone] With this update, Remote Lock and Theft Detection Lock turn on by default on Android 17 devices.

[Phone] A survey may be displayed when disabling Advanced Protection mode. Google Play Store v51.5 (2026-05-18) [Phone] You can now access Play Collections.

[Phone] This feature lets players report gamer profile names in the Play Store.

[Phone] You can now view detailed daily playtime stats when you select streak icons.

[Phone] You can now share feedback on the games you’ve recently played to help improve recommendations.

[Phone] You can now find app content in the Play Store from your installed apps.

// Google