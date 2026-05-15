The Verizon loyalty discount that is rarely advertised to customers is still around and available to those who are willing to go looking for it. We last talked about it in March, but from posts around the internet, it sure seems like old tricks to generate a loyalty discount are very much active.

For those new to the loyalty discount, this is a secret discount that Verizon gives to customers that it believes are trying to leave for another carrier. It should be readily available to long-time customers just for being customers, but in most situations, the discount only shows up if you threaten to leave.

The loyalty discount from Verizon comes in various shapes and sizes. At one point, it was a pretty standard $10 off per line per month for an entire year. However, it is very account dependent at this point. We sometimes see $20 off per line, while others have suggested that 25% off per line discounts can happen too. Whichever discount you get, just know that it should last for 12 months before it disappears from your account.

For many, that 12-month period ends at various times throughout a year, so that’s why we keep talking about how to get this discount and whether or not you can still get it, how to get it, etc.

How to unlock Verizon loyalty discount

Getting the Verizon loyalty discount is a pretty simple task. The first step is to open your My Verizon app and look in the My Offers section. For some, this will have a loyalty discount available to apply to your account even without doing any other steps.

For the rest of you, you will likely need to trick Verizon into thinking you are leaving their network for another, like AT&T or T-Mobile. You do that by generating a port-out PIN within the app or in your Verizon account online.

These instructions change from time to time because Verizon keeps changing their app, but the process previously looked something like this:

Open the My Verizon app on your phone Tap on the Account tab Tap on “Profile & settings” just under your name at the top of the app Scroll down to find “Number Lock” and tap it Turn off Number Lock Go back a screen and tap “Number Transfer PIN” Create a transfer PIN (you don’t need to use this for anything) Sit around and wait for Verizon to send you an offer email/SMS with the loyalty discount (it could take minutes, hours, or a few days) Turn Number Lock back on

And that’s it. By creating a port-out PIN, Verizon’s systems think you may be leaving and that triggers a loyalty discount to arrive. It’s often a big enough discount, especially on bigger multi-line accounts, that customers do indeed end up staying.

Let us know if you continue to find success. Enjoy that 12-month discount.