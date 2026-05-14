The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic first launched, we welcomed the return of the rotating bezel to Samsung’s watch line-up. Having a bezel that moves and can maneuver through software is such a unique feature. This Watch 8 Classic also happens to be a looker with top tier specs and will last owners for years to come thanks to all of the promised Wear OS and One UI Watch updates on the way.

Getting the best Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal is an easy task, assuming you haven’t already bought one. This thing is constantly seeing lower prices from places like Amazon, Samsung, Best Buy, and Woot, so finding a big discount can happen whenever you want one.

Current Best Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Deal (5/14/2026)

The current best price on Samsung’s newest Galaxy Watch 8 Classic comes from Samsung and Amazon. Both have slashed $130 off the watch and you don’t need to trade-in anything to get that price. This is a straight discount that’s pretty solid and drops the watch to $369. Both Black and White models are discounted.

To save more, you can always trade-in your old device through Samsung and get an instant $250 off. That discount would get you a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for $249.

GALAXY WATCH 8 CLASSIC DEALS: SAMSUNG | AMAZON

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Deal History

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic was first released in July 2025 and was met instantly with pre-order and launch deals. Following the early release promos, Samsung then pushed further discounts over the 2025 holiday season, with big discounts for Black Friday and Xmas.

If the current deal above doesn’t fit your budget, there is some history (below) to look through that might help you judge when the best time to buy will be.

July launch deals: Samsung was slashing $300 off the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with trade-in and pre-order bonuses, giving you a starting price of $199.99. This price hasn’t been seen again, at least as a straight discount, but if you have a device to trade-in to them, you might still be able to save a substantial amount.

Black Friday 2025 deals: For Black Friday, Samsung ran the same trade-in deal promo, where you could hand them your current watch and save an instant $300 off the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

$130 off early-April 2026: The best deal we’ve seen lately from Samsung in late 2026 is a $130 off price cut. While not the level of discount that we saw at the end of 2025, this still gets you a discount without having to trade anything in.

60% off at Woot late-April 2026: The best price we might ever see was at Woot, where they shaved off 60% of the price of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. Hopefully, this one comes back again.