As a part of today’s “The Android Show: I/O Edition,” Google shared the future of Android Auto, as well as Cars with Google built-in (Android Automotive). There are big changes coming to both, but Android Auto is getting what they are referring to as a “full refresh.”

READ: 13+ new Android features coming from I/O

Everything new coming to Android Auto

Google is bringing Material 3 Expressive to Android Auto, so when you connect to your car, you’ll have more expressive fonts, all of the lovely M3 Expressive animations, and wallpapers.

Google is also adding widgets to Android Auto, giving you more info at a glance, including favorite contacts, one-tap access to garage doors, weather overviews, and more.

Oh, remember the Immersive Maps update that Google first told us about back in March? That’s a part of this huge Android Auto update. This will add a vivid 3D view with buildings and terrain, with critical details (lanes, traffic lights, stop signs, etc.) being highlighted as you drive.

After all of these years, Google is finally adding video playback through Android Auto, with YouTube as a big part of that. Now, you’ll be able to watch YouTube at 60fps when stopped. Should you switch your car to drive, the experience will automatically flip to an audio-only experience, so you can keep listening as you drive. Dolby Atmos support is coming as a part of this too.

The first cars to see this support are from BMW, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Škoda, Tata and Volvo.

Spotify and YouTube Music are slated to get big visual updates.

Finally, Android Auto is getting the Gemini Intelligence we’ve been talking about all day. This will mean a more helpful Gemini that’ll let you brainstorm in the car with your AI assistant, Magic Cue bringing info from Messages or your calendar, and the ability to order food from places like Doordash as you drive.

Cars with Google built-in upgrades

For the Android Automotive experiences out there, Google is bringing improved media apps and that same video-to-audio transition we just talked about with Android Auto.

Google will also rollout Gemini and improved Maps experiences. Gemini will know about your car, so asking what status lights mean or if a big item might fit in your trunk are things you’ll be able to do.

// Google