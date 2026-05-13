Samsung surprised us yesterday with the release of the first One UI 9 beta only 24-hours or so after they gave us stable One UI 8.5 on numerous devices. This first One UI 9 beta is only available to the Galaxy S26 series, but still pretty fun to welcome in new software. It also happens to be Android 17.
For those holding off on joining this first beta, we wanted to share the full changelog with you in case you were wanting to see what’s new before diving in. Samsung doesn’t typically release a beta unless it’s pretty stable, but I get why you might want to hesitate on a first version.
We’re looking at One UI 9 and Android 17 in a somewhat-early stage. Samsung lists out 12 changes that they thought you should know about. There are changes to the quick panel, DeX, a “Tape” feature in Notes, improved location access transparency (this is an Android 17 feature), big changes to mouse and keyboard connections, and more.
This first build is rolling out to the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. For the Galaxy S26 Ultra, you’ll download versions S948UTUEU2ZZEF, S948U10YM2ZZEF, or S948U1TUEU2BZEF and the update weighs in at 3.6GB.
One UI 9 Beta Software Update
- Version: One UI 9 Beta
New Features
More customizable quick panel
You can now rearrange and customize the controls in your quick panel even more than before. You can change the size of the brightness and volume sliders as well as the media player. You can also separate the sound mode button from the volume slider.
Samsung DeX enhancements
It’s easier to move an app window from one desktop to another using the menu at the top of the window. Desktop previews are now available at the top of the Recents screen, making it easier to switch with a single tap.
Do more with notes
The new Tape feature in Samsung Notes let’s you cover parts of your note with tape and reveal them when needed. A variety of new pen styles have also been added, giving you even more options for writing and drawing.
More settings in Game Booster panel
Adjust your game settings without stopping the action. You can now access screen resolution, screenshot format, and more directly from the Game Booster panel.
Location access transparency
Stay on top of your location privacy. A blue indicator will appear at the top of the screen when an app accesses your location. Tap the indicator in the quick panel to see which app it is.
Discover new Accessibility features
Check the What’s new menu in Accessibility settings to learn about and try the latest Accessibility features for your Galaxy.
Text spotlight for easier reading
Need a closer look? Tap any text on the screen to show it enlarged and highlighted in its own window. You can also customize the font size, colors, and other settings to match your preferences.
Physical keyboard shortcuts
Use shortcuts on your physical keyboard to access the Accessibility settings you need without touching the screen.
Mouse keys enhancements
New options are available when using your keyboard for mouse interactions including speed and acceleration control. You can also use the keyboard’s number pad to point and click.
Replace swipe with single tap
Replace swipe with single tap option is now located on Dexterity and interaction menu instead of the Assistant menu for easier access.
Select to speak
Get quick audio readouts without turning on full TalkBack. With the new Select to speak feature, you can select an item on your screen, like text or an image, and hear it read or described out loud.
Improved TalkBack updates
Through continuous collaboration, Samsung and Google’s TalkBack features have been unified. TalkBack updates can now be applied with a simple app update from the Play Store.
Update information
- One Ul version: 9.0
- Android version: 17
- Version: S948UTUEU2ZZEF / S948U10YM2ZZEF / S948U1TUEU2BZEF
- Size: 3655.88 MB
- Security patch level: May 5, 2026