Version: One UI 9 Beta

New Features

More customizable quick panel

You can now rearrange and customize the controls in your quick panel even more than before. You can change the size of the brightness and volume sliders as well as the media player. You can also separate the sound mode button from the volume slider.

Samsung DeX enhancements

It’s easier to move an app window from one desktop to another using the menu at the top of the window. Desktop previews are now available at the top of the Recents screen, making it easier to switch with a single tap.

Do more with notes

The new Tape feature in Samsung Notes let’s you cover parts of your note with tape and reveal them when needed. A variety of new pen styles have also been added, giving you even more options for writing and drawing.

More settings in Game Booster panel

Adjust your game settings without stopping the action. You can now access screen resolution, screenshot format, and more directly from the Game Booster panel.

Location access transparency

Stay on top of your location privacy. A blue indicator will appear at the top of the screen when an app accesses your location. Tap the indicator in the quick panel to see which app it is.

Discover new Accessibility features

Check the What’s new menu in Accessibility settings to learn about and try the latest Accessibility features for your Galaxy.

Text spotlight for easier reading

Need a closer look? Tap any text on the screen to show it enlarged and highlighted in its own window. You can also customize the font size, colors, and other settings to match your preferences.

Physical keyboard shortcuts

Use shortcuts on your physical keyboard to access the Accessibility settings you need without touching the screen.

Mouse keys enhancements

New options are available when using your keyboard for mouse interactions including speed and acceleration control. You can also use the keyboard’s number pad to point and click.

Replace swipe with single tap

Replace swipe with single tap option is now located on Dexterity and interaction menu instead of the Assistant menu for easier access.

Select to speak

Get quick audio readouts without turning on full TalkBack. With the new Select to speak feature, you can select an item on your screen, like text or an image, and hear it read or described out loud.

Improved TalkBack updates

Through continuous collaboration, Samsung and Google’s TalkBack features have been unified. TalkBack updates can now be applied with a simple app update from the Play Store.