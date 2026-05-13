It was in early April when we heard that the next Unpacked event from Samsung would take place in July. It would appear that Samsung has unofficially locked down the time and place — July 22 in London, according to a report from South Korea.

We can expect the usual 2H suspects at this event, which would be Samsung’s next-gen foldables. For 2026, we expect to see Samsung introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide variant, which has many excited. We also anticipate the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Galaxy Watch 9 series.

However, the product that might steal the show could be Samsung’s Android XR-powered Galaxy Glasses. Unless Google announces hardware for Android XR at Google I/O this month, Galaxy Glasses have a chance at being the first smart glasses to hit the market running Google’s OS designed for eyewear. And no, we’re not counting Galaxy XR.

It’s looking like a full lineup from Samsung in the second half of this year. Pencil this date in the calendar, but once Samsung makes it official, we can bust out the Sharpie.

// Seoul Economic Daily