Verizon Loyalty Discount is Still a Big Money Saver

Every couple of months, we try to remind you that Verizon still very much offers loyalty discounts to customers. These Verizon loyalty discounts come in various shapes and sizes, but they are still discounts, most of which last for 12 months before expiring. For Verizon customers, this is the best way for you to save a big chunk of money on your monthly bill, assuming you can pull all of the right levers.

We’re now in March 2026, and as far as we can tell, folks are still finding Verizon loyalty discounts with the same old PIN trick and also just by chatting with service reps online. If you have a loyalty discount that’s about to expire or has expired, it’s probably time to see about getting a refresh.

For those who haven’t followed this saga, we started talking about how to secure a per line Verizon loyalty discount back in 2023. Customers figured out that if you went through the steps of convincing Verizon you were about to leave them, their systems would auto-generate a loyalty discount that you could accept and apply to your entire account, which for many meant 4 lines or more. These discounts typically arrive as savings of $10 per line or $20 per line per month, so if you do the math on a bigger account like that, we’re talking about a big monthly discount.

In recent weeks, we have seen several people on reddit ask what they should do as their current loyalty discount expires. For most, the suggestion is to wait until it expires and then try the PIN-switching trick (instructions) once again. If that doesn’t work, a number of people have said that opening a chat box on Verizon’s website and talking to a representative about loyalty discounts often does the job too.

The most recent discounts we’ve seen people claim to have received have come in the usual amounts, but there are new ones as well. Some are getting the standard $10 per line discount, while others are getting $20 per line. Others have been offered a percentage discount as low as 10%. However, at least one redditor suggested they were upgraded to a 25% discount, which is huge.

So, this is your regular reminder to try and take advantage of a Verizon loyalty discount if you haven’t already. If you have one that’s about to expire, you should be able to get another one, just wait until your current offer is gone.