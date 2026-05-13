Meta has cooked up a Snapchat-like replacement app for Instagram users. Located inside of the Instagram app (as well as a standalone app), the new Instants feature is dedicated to sharing photos with close friends that disappear after viewing or are automatically removed after 24 hours if not viewed.

Instants cannot be edited before posting, unlike a post or Story. From the viewers device, screenshots can’t be taken and you cannot record videos that are shared. Meta shared a features overview of Instants, highlighting the ability to undo shares and snoozing Instants.

Instants Features Archive : Your shared instants are saved in a private archive that only you can see for up to one year, which you can access on the top right corner of Instants.

: Your shared instants are saved in a private archive that only you can see for up to one year, which you can access on the top right corner of Instants. Recap to Stories : Compile instants from your archive into a recap and post it to Instagram Stories for your followers. Just tap Create recap in your archive to get started.

: Compile instants from your archive into a recap and post it to Instagram Stories for your followers. Just tap Create recap in your archive to get started. No screenshots : Friends can’t screenshot or record instants you share.

: Friends can’t screenshot or record instants you share. Undo : Accidentally sent an instant? Quickly take it back before friends see it by tapping the undo button. You can also delete an instant from your archive to unsend it to friends who haven’t opened it yet.

: Accidentally sent an instant? Quickly take it back before friends see it by tapping the undo button. You can also delete an instant from your archive to unsend it to friends who haven’t opened it yet. Snooze: Hold down the pile on instants in your inbox and swipe right to temporarily stop receiving them. Bring back instants by holding down the same spot and swiping left.

Instants is available right now on Android and iOS, both inside of the Instagram app and as a standalone download available on Google Play. It’s linked below if you want to try it for yourself.

// Meta