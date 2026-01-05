Verizon Loyalty Discount Trick Continues to Save So Much Money

Starting off a new year with a discount on your Verizon wireless bill for the rest of the year is a thing that can happen. Verizon is still issuing loyalty discounts with a little trick we’ve been running for multiple years now that you should take advantage of if you haven’t in recent months.

Verizon Loyalty Discount

Many of you know the saga of the Verizon loyalty discount that started years ago with a trick (or simple process on Verizon’s website) that triggered a monthly discount – often times per line discount – for a 12 month period. The idea was that you made Verizon’s systems believe that you were about to leave them for another carrier, which would then activate a discount that might not have ever surfaced otherwise. All these years later and it appears that they have not closed this process, so we’ll keep reminding you to get in on it.

For some, we have seem Verizon offer a loyalty discount of up to $20 off per line per month, which for multi-line accounts could mean $40 to $100+ off their bills per month for an entire year. Others will see a $10 per line discount, which is still pretty great. I’ve also seen some suggest it is only a $20 per bill discount, but that is not as typical as the per line discounts.

How to claim Verizon loyalty discount: We have posted these instructions before, and so these should still work unless Verizon’s app has seen changes I’m not aware of. You can also find the same setting on the Verizon website in your account.

Open the My Verizon app on your phone Tap on the Account tab Tap on “Profile & settings” just under your name at the top of the app Scroll down to find “Number Lock” and tap it Turn off Number Lock Go back a screen and tap “Number Transfer PIN” Create a transfer PIN (you don’t need to use this for anything) Sit around and wait for Verizon to send you an offer email/SMS with the loyalty discount Turn Number Lock back on

This is what the screen used to look like:

After you complete these steps, Verizon usually sends you an email and/or text with the offer. You can also find your offers in the My Verizon app. Once received, follow the instructions on redeeming.

Again, these loyalty discounts should last for 12 months before expiring. Once that happens, you’ll simply redo this process to get it back again, assuming they don’t finally cut us all off.