For anyone looking to upgrade their wrist candy, Samsung’s pre-order period for the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup is the time to do it. This is the time to score the most savings in terms of both instant discounts and enhanced trade-in values on your current device.

Thanks to Instant Savings and Trade-in, Save Up to $300: In combination with Samsung’s instant pre-order savings of $50, customers with an eligible trade-in can save up to $250 towards purchase of a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, totaling $300 off your fancy new watch. At $199, this is a good pick up. If all you want is the regular Watch 8, all of the same applies, but your max trade-in value is $200, bringing your total to just $99.

If you haven’t seen, the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup got some awesome upgrades, including Gemini for Wear OS. Beyond the software changes, all watches now offer the cushioned design with the display, which helps boost its sex appeal. Full specs and features can be read about in our announcement post here.

Don’t miss out on those savings.