Samsung Slaps 60% Off Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

A smartwatch is typically the type of device we see receive bigger-than-usual discounts during the Black Friday weekend. While companies often keep their prices pretty tight when it isn’t sale season, they really want you buying smartwatches as presents or for yourself with big discounts.

$300 OFF GALAXY WATCH 8 CLASSIC: Samsung is doing one of its biggest Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (our review) deals to date at the moment through a $300 off discount. You can drop this flagship watch with a rotating bezel to as little as $199.99.

There are actually a couple of discount scenarios here, but the biggest discount comes from trade-ins. You’ll want to give Samsung your old watch to get the biggest possible price drop. The heaviest hitters are the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at the full $300 instantly off. Samsung has a ton of even older watches at $250 off, though (check your trade-in value).

For this deal, you can choose Black or White colors, decide between 4 types of bands in various colors, and if you want just WiFi or 4G LTE as an add-on. There is a surprising amount of customization allowed from Samsung with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

Should you not have a trade-in, Samsung is still cutting $100 off. That said, you really should be trading something in – even ancient devices like the Galaxy Watch Active are worth $200 off instantly (see all the values).

Samsung Deal Link