When Google first launched the Pixel 10a, they started a new trade-in program that was almost identical to the program Samsung runs, which we happen to never stop praising. We’re talking about an instant trade-in discount when you go to buy a phone, giving you a cheaper price today without the need to wait for a refund to arrive.

Since that initial February launch, I regularly check the Google Store for promotions. In recent weeks (months?), I have not seen them offer the instant trade-in discount that they first started a couple of months ago. Instead, all of the trade-in options were the old school style, where you get an estimate today, pay the full price for a new phone, and then see a reimbursement weeks later after someone inspects your trade.

This week, as I made my usual stop through the Google Store, I noticed that they were offering instant trade-in discounts on both of my Google accounts, which sort of leads me to believe this is a wider promo that is back after a short hiatus.

As of this moment, I’m seeing instant trade-ins being offered for every single Pixel phone that the Google Store currently sells. While the values differ from device to device, I’m still seeing up to $580 off a phone like the Pixel 10 Pro. And again, that price comes off today, which would leave you only having to pay $419 for the best Android phone around.

How does this all work? It’s super simple. When you go to buy a phone from the Google Store, Google will ask if you have a phone to trade-in. Since you do, you’ll pick from their menu of phones, select yours, and then you’ll get a value that it is worth. As you add that trade-in through the purchase process, Google will take that trade value and apply it as a discount off the phone’s price today.

You can see it above, where Google took $580 off the price of a Pixel 10 Pro because I told them I had a Pixel 9 Pro Fold to trade-in.

Google’s FAQ still suggests that instant trade-in discounts are targeted an not offered to everyone. However, I haven’t seem them in a while, but am as of today – go check for yourselves and save some money.