Samsung is releasing a One UI 9 beta for Galaxy S26 devices globally this week. Built atop Android 17, One UI 9 is detailed to bring expanded creative tools, as well as features that we will see launch on Samsung’s next-gen devices later this year.

Samsung teases that advanced AI features will also be inside One UI 9 at launch, but it appears they won’t be a part of this beta. After all, they have to save the good stuff in order to hype the new hardware. As for what we do get, Samsung lists the following new features.

What’s Inside One UI 9 Samsung Notes: New creative tools, including decorative tapes and wider variety of pen line styles. Contacts app: Now offers direct access to Creative Studio for personalized profile cards Quick Panel: Great control over layout. Brightness, sound and media player are each independently adjustable, with more size options to suit individual preferences Accessibility: Multiple improvements are included, such as adjustable Mouse Key speed for smoother cursor control, a combined TalkBack package, plus a new Text Spotlight feature which displays selected text larger and more clearly in a floating window. Enhanced Protection: One UI intros enhanced protection against suspicious apps and threats. When high-risk apps are detected, it warns users, blocks execution and installation.

How to Get One UI 9

One UI 9 will be available to owners of a Galaxy S26 series device, with enrollment available via the Samsung Members application. It will be available in the US, UK, Germany, India, South Korea, and Poland starting this week.

Go get it!

// Samsung