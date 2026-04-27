A new month approaches, but we have Samsung April updates coming through in a bit of a surprise way. We noticed that Samsung is pushing out a new round of updates to the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S25 series phones, as well as to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

The updates for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 appear to be pretty typical. These updates are the April Android security patch and bring very little, other than those patches. These phones both saw March updates at the end of March, so we’re simply getting April updates for each at the last minute once again.

For the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S25 lines, these are 2nd April updates.

The Galaxy S26 first saw April updates within the first week of the month and then the Galaxy S25 series received April updates on April 9. We have it all documented in our Samsung April update tracker.

To see a new round that isn’t the May patch and that also happens to be a build no one has seen yet, we find that odd. There aren’t many details to on other than the build, as the Verizon changelogs for each simply state that these provide “the most up to date Android security patches for your device.”

Here they are:

Galaxy S26 Ultra : S948USQS2AZDG

: S948USQS2AZDG Galaxy S26+ : S947USQS2AZDG

: S947USQS2AZDG Galaxy S26 : S942USQS2AZDG

: S942USQS2AZDG Galaxy S25 Ultra : S938USQS9BZCL

: S938USQS9BZCL Galaxy S25+ : S936USQS9BZCL

: S936USQS9BZCL Galaxy S25 : S931USQS9BZCL

: S931USQS9BZCL Galaxy S25 Edge : S937USQS6BZCL

: S937USQS6BZCL Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946USQS7FZC5

: F946USQS7FZC5 Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQS7FZC5

If we find out that there is something special with these new builds, we’ll let you know.

To check for Samsung updates on your Galaxy smartphone, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install. To check for updates on your Galaxy Watch, head into open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone, head into Watch Settings>Watch software update>Download and install.