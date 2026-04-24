Questions about the future of Fitbit as Google’s health and fitness software began circling in the early hours of today, but there appears to be no plans for Fitbit, as a brand, to go anywhere just yet. This morning, Google began teasing brand new communities for Fitbit as well as Google Home and Nest.

In separate (but very similar) blog posts to those communities, Google said that their plans for the new communities will make “things better, smoother, faster, and more intuitive than ever before.” They then dove into what that may end up looking like.

In short, Google is moving both of these communities to a new platform, where your post history will no longer be available, because this is a “foundational shift” into a “more robust ecosystem.” This is some sort of “sophisticated new platform” where your favorite features and functions will still live, just not your history.

For all of these new communities, they said to expect the following:

A sleek, modern design: we’re gearing up for the future with a cleaner look and a lightning-fast interface. Optimized organization: To help you navigate through the Google Home & Nest Community, we’re completely revamping how content lives in our community. Intuitive categories – Get where you need to in fewer clicks!

– Get where you need to in fewer clicks! Streamlined discussions – A new layout, reorganized content, and a dedicated discussion space for Gemini for Home.

The plan is to launch these communities in May and you’ll have to create a new account when they go live. We’ll let you know when that happens.

// Fitbit | Google Nest