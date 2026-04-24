When you think of chargers for your phone, the first brand that comes to mind is probably someone like Anker. They are the things of inexpensive, yet super fast chargers that you can easily buy through places like Amazon. But so you know, Google also makes their own chargers and they’re actually pretty good.

Right now, you can buy the official Google 45W USB-C Power Charger for just $18. It typically retails for $30, so you are saving 40% on the little guy.

What’s good about this charger? Well, 45W speeds are pretty nice. Phones like the Pixel 9 Pro XL can hit 70% with this charger in about 30 minutes because they can pull about 37W peak speeds from it. The Pixel 10 Pro XL should be about the same.

So yeah, it’s a single-port Google-made charger that’s 40% off and will charge your Pixel phone about as fast as you’ll see it charged.