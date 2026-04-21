Beginning today, Continued Conversation has arrived in early access on Gemini for Google Home.

The beauty of this is, you don’t need to follow up with “Hey Google” every time you need to ask or say something. It’s much more contextual. For example, if Gemini provides you with a recipe, once it details ingredients, you can immediately say, “Add those items to my grocery list.”

Google is also making it available for all supported languages and regions, which is a massive upgrade over its English-only predecessor.

Smarter “side-talk” detection is also onboard. Sometimes, Gemini/Assistant would mistake side talk as a question. It could be very annoying, but Google says that Gemini can now, “better tell the difference between a follow-up question and a side conversation with someone else in the room.”

Users registered for early access will be able to try this first. If you aren’t signed up, do so.

// Google