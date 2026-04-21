Still not sure I believe it, but Samsung keeps saying that they are selling a lot of Galaxy S26 devices. They haven’t given us the promos of the past that included massive trade-in discounts combined with free storage upgrades, yet here we are talking about sales being up.

There is a decent deal running on the Galaxy S26 Ultra running right now, though. This is basically the launch promo that was only available to those who reserved.

$820 IN GALAXY S26 ULTRA SAVINGS: You can save up to $820 if you trade-in a Galaxy S25 Ultra to get an instant $720 off, plus you’ll also get $100 in credit to spend on things like cases or accessories.

With that $720 off instant discount, you get a Galaxy S26 Ultra with 256GB storage for $579.99. And that’s the price you pay today, since this trade-in program gives you a discount today for the device you are trading.

Then, you get $100 during the checkout process to grab other Samsung products. As an example, the new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are $25 off, plus you then get $100 credit applied to those, dropping their final price to just $124.99. This works with watches and cases and battery packs too.

Hit that link and save on a device Samsung tells us is selling like crazy.