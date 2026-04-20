Faith in iMesage for Android restored!

Announced today, Tim Cook is stepping down as Apple CEO, making way for the head of its hardware engineering team, John Ternus.

Cook has been the head of Apple for 15 years already, taking over for Steve Jobs back in 2011. As for Ternus, he’s been with Apple since 2001, overseeing development of Mac and iPad during his time.

Looking to the future, Ternus is being handed the reins to a company that is essentially at the tippy-top of the tech game. He will now be the face to launch the foldable iPhone, decide the future of immersive tech like Apple Vision, and of course, oversee the launch of iMessage for Android.

Hey, we remain optimistic over here!

// The New York Times