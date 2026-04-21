Since launching the Galaxy Ring back in 2024, Samsung has held firm on the $399 price they first introduced it at. That’s probably fine, since we don’t have a new model and the tiny tech in smart rings hasn’t exactly evolved that quickly, but finding a deal on this screen-less smart tech is worth your time.

The place to look for the best deal possible on the Galaxy Ring is going to be at Best Buy in their open-box section. At the moment, you can get a Galaxy Ring in “excellent” condition with a 73% discount. That is a wild price drop.

If you hit that link below, you’ll see a Galaxy Ring (Titanium Black) in size 9 for $107.99. In “excellent” condition, Best Buy says you are getting a device that “Works and looks like new” and that includes all parts and accessories, but just may have different packaging than at retail. Basically, this is a brand new Galaxy Ring with a $292 off discount.

For those who want gold or silver instead of black, those are heavily discounted as open-box devices too. I also just checked several sizes and similar discounts can be had for most.

Of course, you’ll need to know your size or at least order a size kit from Samsung (here) or Best Buy (here). You could also stop into a Best Buy and see if they’ll let you try on sizes, since most store have size kits in stock.

Need a recap on the Galaxy Ring? This is a health tracker that is in the smallest form you can find. Smart rings are awesome, if you need my opinion, and I think most people would benefit from wearing one. I wear an Oura ring and love it dearly, as it tracks almost every single thing I need it to and still stays out of my way. The Galaxy Ring is very comparable to Oura. There are no screen distractions, battery life lasts for days, and it looks nice enough too.