Galaxy Ring Official at $399 to Kill the Smartwatch

After hyping the device since the beginning of the year when the Galaxy S24 was first unveiled, Samsung is finally ready to launch the Galaxy Ring, a new category of wearables for the tech giant. The Galaxy Ring is the “straight-forward” piece of tech you’ll put on your body to keep track of everyday wellness and health monitoring.

Priced at $399.99 and up for pre-order now (here), is the smallest of Samsung’s wearables, yet should have the sensors you need to track everything important. And with pricing in mind, let’s just get this out of the way – there is no subscription involved here. There were earlier reports suggesting that Samsung might charge a subscription to keep track of Galaxy Ring data, but that is not the case. You pay $399 for the ring and are then on your way.

Galaxy Ring Specs: When it comes to specs, the Galaxy Ring is quite cool. You have 9 sizes to choose from (with sizing kits to help you get the perfect fit), a battery that should last up to 7 days on a single charge (battery varies depending on ring size), a charging case that can charge the ring to 40% in 30 mins, 10ATM water resistance, IP68 water and dust rating, and a titanium grade finish. You’ll find an a PPG and skin temperature sensors, Bluetooth 5.4, and 8MB of memory too.

GALAXY RING Color Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Titanium Gold Dimensions & Weight 7.0 mm x 2.6 mm, 2.3g (Size5) ~ 3.0g (Size13) Sizing 9 sizes (Size 5 - 13) Memory 8MB Battery Galaxy Ring: 18mAh (Size 5) - 23.5mAh (Size 13)

Charging Case: 361 mAh Battery Life Up to 7 days

Charge for 30min: 40% Sensor Accelerometer

PPG

Skin Temperature Connectivity BLE 5.4 Durability 10 ATM, IP68 / Titanium grade 5 Charging Case Size: 48.9 (W) x 48.9 (L) x 24.51(H)

Weight: 61.3g

Materials: PC + SUS (hinge)

Battery: Provide portable charging (361mAh)

Galaxy Ring Features: But what about the reasons you’d wear the Galaxy Ring? Let’s run through the pitch here. As I mentioned above, Samsung is calling this a “straight-forward” tracker, because it lives on your finger, is lightweight, and shouldn’t get in your way. At the same time, it can track so many things to help you live your best, most healthy life.

The Galaxy Ring works within Samsung Health (again, for free without subscription) to track sleep and provide a sleep score (including snoring analysis), new sleep metrics for movement during sleep, sleep latency, and heart and respiratory rate. It has cycle tracking, thanks to the temperature sensor, can provide an energy score based on various health metrics, will show heart rate alerts, and can dive deeper into heart health with a live heart rate check. There’s also auto workout detection, inactive alerts for when you are being lazy, and more.

Samsung has even built-in gestures that recognize double pinch motions to let you take remote pictures from your phone, dismiss alarms, that sort of thing.

Pre-order Galaxy Ring: If all of that sounds awesome and you want one, pre-orders are open now and the Galaxy Ring arrives on July 24. Prices start at $399, and that’s for all finishes it seems. The Galaxy Ring comes in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Titanium Gold.

Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, and select carriers will all sell the Galaxy Ring.

Galaxy Ring Pre-order Link