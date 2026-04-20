Samsung posted to its web store that the “limited run” Galaxy Z TriFold is now completely sold out.

The fact that the device is sold out isn’t surprising. Both times that the phone went on sale, it sold out within minutes. To us, the interesting part is the “limited run.” We assumed that Samsung was making a relatively small batch of these devices, but this is the first time we’ve seen it referenced like this.

With this language, Samsung removes any confusion and now we know that Galaxy Z TriFold won’t return.

The limited-run Galaxy Z TriFold is now completely sold out. Keep visiting samsung.com to make sure you don’t miss upcoming one-of-a-kind innovations, and shop the latest foldables and premium mobile devices now from Samsung Galaxy.

If you were able to snag one of these $2,899, we hope you enjoy it. If you’re one of the people who snagged one and are attempting to sell it well over MSRP on eBay, gross.

Samsung Link