Sales data compiled by Counterpoint Research concerning Samsung’s Galaxy S26 is live, detailing just how well this year’s model is doing compared to 2025’s.

The raw numbers appear great for Samsung. According to Counterpoint, sales in the first 3 weeks of availability were up 29% YoY for the Galaxy S26 lineup. Looking more closely among the models, Galaxy S26 Ultra accounted for a whopping 71% of those sales. Last year, Galaxy S25 Ultra was responsible for 61% of sales in the same timeframe, so it appears that Samsung’s new Privacy Display is a real winner with buyers.

Big adoption numbers are also attributed to deals and promotions from US carriers, like AT&T and T-Mobile. Both carriers offered the Galaxy S26 Ultra for free when trading in a device or opening a new line of service, which could have helped sway a few more folks to get the top-tier device.

March was a great month for the US smartphone market. Google launched the Pixel 10a, Apple launched the iPhone 17e, and Samsung launched the S26 series. All of these releases led to a growth of 5% YoY in the three weeks following release.

We’ve already heard that Samsung intends to include Privacy Display on upcoming devices, so that’s exciting.

// Counterpoint