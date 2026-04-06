Just last week we asked if a smaller Galaxy Ultra device, one that might need to ditch the S Pen, would interest you. Now reported out of South Korea, Samsung is readying a Galaxy S27 Pro, a device that will fill a space between the Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

While we don’t have device specifics, such as size, it’s reported that the S27 Pro would not offer an S Pen, but would ship with the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s highlight feature, Privacy Display.

According to ETNews‘ industry insider, “While detailed specifications such as screen size have not yet been finalized, it has been decided to release a high-end model that excludes the Pen functionality from the Ultra while sharing most other technologies.”

To us, this sounds like what could essentially be a smaller Galaxy S27 Ultra. And yes, this is exactly what we’ve been asking for. While we know there are many Ultra owners who want that S Pen, there are plenty of Ultra buyers who don’t even use it, so having a fourth high-end model to choose from sounds fantastic. Choice is good.

Galaxy S27. Galaxy S27+. Galaxy S27 Pro. Galaxy S27 Ultra. What a lineup for 2027.

// ETNews | The Verge