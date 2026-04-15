Should you have realized that you needed more Gemini in your life, Google has released a native Gemini app for Mac that you can install today.

With a native app on your Mac computer, Google has made Gemini easily available using a keyboard shortcut (Option + Space). That’ll open a Gemini window that can see what’s on your screen for help. The thought here is that having a dedicated Gemini app could be more useful to some than just a tab in your browser.

Because this is a native Gemini experience, you can still add files or photos or Drive documents, create images and video and music, and share windows, once you set permissions on your Mac.

This native Mac OS app is available on versions 15 and up and is there for downloading as you read this. Gemini is still free to use (for the most part).

// Google