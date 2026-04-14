For several years now, Google has run a referral program for Pixel phone owners. They don’t seem to advertise it much, but yesterday, they sent out a friendly reminder to notify owners of Pixel devices that they can refer friends and family and receive a $50 credit each time. On the referral side, your homies will get a 10% discount.

The email looks like the image above and takes you to your referral page. On that referral page, you can generate 10 unique codes that can be shared. Once someone uses that code, you get the $50 credit “15 days after their allowable return period.”

In total, if you know a lot of people looking for a new Pixel device, you could earn $500 to spend on other goodies from the Google Store.

To get started, hit this link to land on your referral page. Once there, you can enter emails that you want codes to go to or you can click the “Copy Code” button to see codes generated below. Those codes can then be shared through text or wherever.