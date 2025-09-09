Google sent out emails today to detail their new Pixel 10 referral program for those who were previously in the program. The new referral program allows you to give out 10% off discounts to 10 friends, plus it can earn you up to $500 if those referrals go through.

If you were a part of previous referral campaigns, the email should be in your inbox as “Keep sharing Google Pixel. Give a friend 10% off.” The body of the email also mentions “It’s so on. Give 10%$ off. Get $50.” And that’s the story here, as you just need to share your code with friends who will then get 10% off a Pixel 10 series phone, and then you get $50 back in Google Store credit.

To be eligible for the program, Google simply states that you “must have opted in to receive Pixel emails as of the launch of this program,” without specifying when that was. It also doesn’t seem to require you to have purchased a Pixel 10. However, they do mention that they will “be opening up eligibility and participation in the future,” for those not yet in.

At 10% off, you could save $100 off a Pixel 10 Pro base model. For the base model Pixel 10 Pro XL, you would save $120.

This is the first true discount on the Pixel 10 series since it has launched, so if you know of anyone with discount codes, be sure to ask them. I’m sure they’d love to get that $50 in return. And if you have codes, feel free to share away in those comments below. Let’s save people some money.