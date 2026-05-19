To no one’s surprise, today’s Google I/O keynote was all about AI, Gemini, and how it will potentially change our lives by making us more productive or by allowing Gemini to do things proactively, for us.

Gemini truly is getting a handful of major changes and features that could end up doing a lot for you. There’s a new app UI, new Gemini Flash 3.5 model, a Daily Brief, and a feature that Google is calling Gemini Spark.

There’s a lot to run through, so stick with us.

Gemini’s New “Neural Expressive” Design

We’ve always been a sucker for a good UI overhaul and Google gave us that for the Gemini app today. This was seen a few days ago, but it’s official and rolling out on both Android and iOS as you read this.

Google is calling this new UI its “Neural Expressive” design and it is stunning. They describe it has having “fluid animations, vibrant colors, new typography and haptic feedback.” It also just has these really cool colorful gradients and designs behind actions and the main bar in the app.

If this is the future of Google design, I’m here for all of it.

Gemini Spark is Your AI Assistant

A new tab within the Gemini app is called Spark and it’s basically your new AI assistant with a lot of power. Google wants you to think of Spark as your assistant that transformed from simply answering questions “into an active partner that does real work on your behalf and under your direction.”

What does that mean? Initially, Spark will work through all of your connected Google apps to handle several tasks for you, sometimes at the same exact time depending on what you’ve asked from it.

Here are 3 ideas that Google shared today that Spark can do:

Set recurring tasks or triggers: Automatically parse monthly credit card statements to flag new or hidden subscription fees.

Automatically parse monthly credit card statements to flag new or hidden subscription fees. Teach it new skills: Direct it to check your inbox for ongoing updates from your kids’ school, extract critical deadlines and send a consolidated daily digest to you and your partner.

Direct it to check your inbox for ongoing updates from your kids’ school, extract critical deadlines and send a consolidated daily digest to you and your partner. Create complete workflows: Ask it to synthesize raw meeting notes across emails and chats, create polished Google Docs with its findings and even draft the companion email kicking off a project.

Did you catch all of that? In one of those examples, Google suggests you have Spark run through your inbox to see what’s going on at your kids’ school, pull out all of the critical deadlines, and then send them out as a consolidated daily digest to both you and your partner. That’s pretty wild stuff.

Spark takes what you’ve requested, could break it down into several different tasks, and does all of it in the background while you move on about your day. If you happen to be juggling multiple tasks or events at a time, this could be incredibly handy.

Because we use more than just Google apps, Google also announced today that it is partnering with all sorts of additional services to make it even more powerful. Services like Instacart, Uber, Zillow, Dropbox, and Adobe are all on the list.

For now, Gemini Spark will begin rolling out to Google AI Ultra subscribers (boo!) “next week” in beta.

Gemini Daily Brief

Next up, we have the Gemini Daily Brief, an agent that will give you a personalized morning digest that you might actual look to every day. Should you opt-in to it, Gemini connects everything in the background and then surfaces upcoming events from Calendar, finds urgent updates from Gmail, and then puts them together in an easily digestible briefing. It’s a lot like how Google CC works (we love Google CC).

The new Daily Brief should start rolling out today to Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers in the US.

Finally, so much of this is powered by Gemini Flash 3.5, which Google says “The first in our next generation of models that combines frontier intelligence with lightning-fast action.”

// Google