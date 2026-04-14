Those who follow the foldable hardware scene, you’ve undoubtedly heard about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide that should be released this year by Samsung. It’s said to launch alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, but as its name suggests, it’s wider. In related news, it appears Samsung is at least considering the concept of a Galaxy Z TriFold Wide, as evidenced by a newly filed patent.

A patent filing is far from confirmation that this device will ever launch, and instead, could be Samsung ensuring that its competitors can’t do something overly similar. However, the idea is intriguing.

As shown in a mockup, it could be your typical Galaxy Z TriFold, but essentially shorter and wider. This makes usage a bit more appealing for some users, same as it does for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. If the upcoming Z Fold 8 Wide is a hit with the people, there’s no reason Samsung wouldn’t consider making a TriFold variant.

Two things are certain. Producing the Galaxy Z TriFold is not cheap for Samsung, which means the price tag for consumers reflects this reality. Even at $2,899, Galaxy Z TriFold sold out within minutes both times the company made inventory available. This suggests that there are plenty of buyers for this product, but is it even worth the trouble at the number of units Samsung is producing?

Considering this is merely a patent filing, we could be a ways from any actual launch. In the meantime, we can discuss the concept. Would you buy this phone?

// Network Right